Memphis City Council approves ‘35 Central’ mixed-use development

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s been unanimous approval for a planned development near the University of Memphis.

Memphis City Council members gave the green light to “35 Central” at the corner of Central Avenue and Highland. It’s the site of the Third Church of Christ Scientist.

The location will soon be home to a mixed-use development with apartments, offices, and a hotel.

According to our partners at the “Memphis Business Journal,” the church will be relocating early next year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

