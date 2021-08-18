Advertise with Us
MCAP holds rally for environmentally vulnerable communities

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP) group continues its fight for environmental justice.

MCAP held a march Tuesday, supporting legislation to protect the most environmentally vulnerable communities in Memphis, like Boxtown and Westwood.

Those are areas along the route of the proposed Byhalia Pipeline before that project was shelved. There is also a continued push to protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer, the water supply for the Bluff City.

