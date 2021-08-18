Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man indicted in killing his grandmother, stealing a yacht

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Juanmark Ryans has been indicted in the killing of his 63-year-old grandmother, Bessie Lee Williams.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, Ryans and his girlfriend Kiawana Haynes had been staying with Ryans grandmother, Williams, in a Raleigh apartment. Williams was found beaten and stabbed to death on February 22.

According to the report, Ryans and Haynes reportedly took Williams car and drove to San Diego, California, where they attempted to steal a 56-foot yacht on February 28.

The report says Ryans used a fake name and said the boat belonged to a wealthy uncle of his and San Diego police were called with the yacht struck the rocks in the jetty, damaging the hull and propeller.

Shelby county District Attorney’s office says Ryans and Haynes were extradited to Memphis this week. Ryans is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property and Haynes is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Bartlett homes evacuated after gas leak
Residents being allowed to return home after gas leak in Bartlett neighbohood

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Suspect arrested after 3 people found dead in Olive Branch
Cordova man to be formally indicted for 2021 Olive Branch triple murder
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
President Biden says White House will take on governors blocking masks in schools
White House ‘not going to sit by’ as governors block masks in schools, POTUS says
President Biden says White House will take on governors blocking masks in schools
President Biden says White House will take on governors blocking masks in schools