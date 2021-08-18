Man indicted in killing his grandmother, stealing a yacht

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Juanmark Ryans has been indicted in the killing of his 63-year-old grandmother, Bessie Lee Williams.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, Ryans and his girlfriend Kiawana Haynes had been staying with Ryans grandmother, Williams, in a Raleigh apartment. Williams was found beaten and stabbed to death on February 22.

According to the report, Ryans and Haynes reportedly took Williams car and drove to San Diego, California, where they attempted to steal a 56-foot yacht on February 28.

The report says Ryans used a fake name and said the boat belonged to a wealthy uncle of his and San Diego police were called with the yacht struck the rocks in the jetty, damaging the hull and propeller.

Shelby county District Attorney’s office says Ryans and Haynes were extradited to Memphis this week. Ryans is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property and Haynes is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

