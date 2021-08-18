Kroger splits with Memphis security company after man killed by security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger announced Wednesday that it’s ending its relationship with Allied Universal Security in Memphis.

The announcement comes after a security guard with Allied Universal Security was arrested and charged with the shooting death of an unarmed man at a Kroger gas station. The announcement was also made on the same day as the shooting victim’s funeral.

Gregory Livingston is accused of shooting and killing Alvin Motley August 7, who was visiting Memphis from Chicago. The shooting happened at a Kroger gas station on Poplar. Livingston is charged with second-degree murder. Investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

Kroger released the following statement regarding ending its relationship with Allied Universal Security:

“At Kroger, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our associates and customers. We expect all third-party contractors to live up to our values, which include respect and safety and diversity and inclusion. After an internal review of the tragic incident that involved a third-party security officer at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center, we have made the decision to end our relationship with Allied Universal Security in Memphis. Our hearts are with the Motley family and we stand with them in their calls for justice.”

Motley was laid to rest Wednesday in Chicago. He was eulogized by Reverand Al Sharpton.

