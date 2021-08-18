Advertise with Us
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some people in Memphis say they’re fighting for their rights.

A group of several dozen people is outside Baptist Hospital East Wednesday evening, saying it should be their right to chose whether they get the vaccine.

Medical experts say vaccine mandates in healthcare are a matter of public health and that the vaccine is safe and effective.

