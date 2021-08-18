Grace becomes second hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grace, which formed last weekend, strengthened into our second hurricane of the season Wednesday morning after bringing heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Grace currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move away from Grand Cayman Wednesday. Grace is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico early Friday.

According to the NHC, some additional strengthening is forecast before the center of Grace reaches the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Weakening will occur while the center moves over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, with restrengthening expected when Grace moves over the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Key Messages:

Hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge are expected in portions of the Hurricane Warning area in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico beginning late Wednesday night or early Thursday. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. There is an increasing risk of hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge in portions of eastern mainland Mexico beginning late Friday, and a Hurricane Watch will likely be issued for part of this area later Wednesday. Over the next few days, heavy rainfall across the Cayman Islands as well as portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and Veracruz State should lead to flash and urban flooding, with mudslides possible in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

As hurricane season heads toward the peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than was previously forecast.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

