Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state's most populous county under a provision in the state's sweeping new election law. Republican lawmakers cited the new law when they asked the state board last month to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County's handling of elections. The board plans to appoint the panel during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican-controlled State Election Board plans to take a step Wednesday toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county that critics argue could open elections up to political interference.

Fulton County, a Democratic bastion that includes most of the city of Atlanta, has long been the target of Republican lawmakers’ ire. Their attacks only increased after former President Donald Trump and his allies made unfounded claims that fraud in the county contributed to his narrow loss in the state. An independent monitor found no evidence of fraud or impropriety.

GOP lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint a performance review panel to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections. The requests initiated a process outlined in the state’s sweeping new election law that could allow the Republican-controlled state board to replace the county’s board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses.

The Republican lawmakers who asked for the review said they want to ensure that election officials in the county, which is home to about 11% of the state’s electorate, have been following state voting laws and regulations. Democrats and voting rights activists have said the new takeover provision could allow political interference in local elections.

Under the new law, lawmakers who represent a given county may request a review of local election officials. In Fulton County, that’s the county board of registration and elections. The review board is to be composed of “three competent persons,” including an employee of the elections division of the secretary of state’s office and two “local election officials.”

The review board is tasked with conducting a complete and thorough investigation into the competency in the maintenance and operation of election equipment, the administration and oversight of registration and elections and compliance with state law and regulations. Then the board is to issue a report with evaluations and recommendations.

The investigation is to be followed by a preliminary hearing within 90 days of the receipt of the original request. During that preliminary hearing, the State Election Board is to decide whether the matter should be dismissed or whether it should proceed to a full hearing.

The state board could suspend the county board if it finds evidence county officials violated state election law or rules three times since 2018 and have not fixed violations. It could also remove the county board if it finds that during at least two elections over two years the board has shown “nonfeasance, malfeasance, or gross negligence.”

The State Election Board, currently with a 3-1 Republican majority, would appoint a temporary administrator to run Fulton County elections if it finds wrongdoing. The county board could seek reinstatement. If the state board refuses, its administrator would remain in place for at least nine months. The administrator would have the authority to make any personnel changes related to running elections, including replacing the director of elections and all poll officers.

The state board also is charged with setting rules for the process. Once the rules are proposed, they will be subject to a public comment period before they can be adopted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Bartlett homes evacuated after gas leak
Residents being allowed to return home after gas leak in Bartlett neighbohood
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
Shelby County weekly test positivity rate
Shelby County sets another record with latest weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate

Latest News

The U.S. faces a challenge: evacuating tens of thousands before Aug. 31.
US faces logistical hurdle in transporting tens of thousands from Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest days after takeover
In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket
AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby
Amber Alert issued for 6-week-old baby boy in Ohio
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order
Schools, doctors, community leaders stand against Tennessee governor’s masking executive order