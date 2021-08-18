Former Collierville police chief Larry Goodwin passes away

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Collierville police chief has passed away.

The Collierville Police Department announced Wednesday that retired chief, Larry Goodwin, died.

Goodwin was police chief from 1999 until his retirement in 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw the construction of a new courthouse, patrol building, and communications center. The police department says Goodwin was instrumental in starting the Collierville Police Department annual classic car show, which has raised over $100,000 for the Collierville Education Foundation

“We have lost a special member of the CPD family who modeled what it meant to serve with honor and integrity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Goodwin family and all those whose life has been touched by Chief Goodwin”, said Chief Dale Lane.

Prior to serving with the Collierville Police Department, Goodwin served in the United States Marine Corp and the Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.