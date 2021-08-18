Emergency field hospital requested in DeSoto County due to increase in COVID-19 patients

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss (WMC) - The Director of EMS Services is asking for an emergency field hospital to help with a steadily growing number of COVID-19 cases in DeSoto County.

While more than 150 COVID-19 cases were reported among students in the first week of DeSoto County Schools, according to the DeSoto County Supervisors, there a currently not enough COVID-19 tests to keep up with demand and some people are having to be turned away.

That’s why the supervisors are now desperately asking the state of Mississippi for help.

After just the first seven days of school, one DeSoto County school, Hernando High School, has gone virtual following a COVID-19 outbreak. Thirty-one students tested positive with 57 students in quarantine, according to the district.

Dr. Steven Threlkeld, infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Healthcare

“This one did not surprise me for a couple reasons, said Dr. Steven Threlkeld, infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Healthcare. “Delta is just an entirely different animal that we’re fighting and we were concerned way back when we were talking about school, being very much a transmission chamber, like a snow globe.”

Across all DeSoto County Schools, 189 students tested positive for COVID-19 between August 5 and August 13, with more than 550 students already in quarantine.

“We know that it’s spreading through schools,” Threlkeld said. “We’re seeing it, we’ve seen it in other states, we’re seeing it here now, bad. Trying to dampen that down is going to be very important.”

Tuesday afternoon, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to request help from the State of Mississippi in setting up a state-run COVID-19 testing center and a field hospital to reduce the strain on local hospitals.

“I think all the hospitals in the area are approaching the kind of capacity levels that make us very uncomfortable. Even our ECHMO unit, which is the only adult EXHMO unit within a hundred miles in any direction, is at capacity right now. We’re having to turn down transfers from far-flung states from here,” Threlkeld said.

According to a spokesperson from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, they currently have a peak of 287 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across their five hospitals, that includes Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.

They say COVID-19 patients are currently putting a tremendous strain on their hospital system and they are requesting additional resources for support.

