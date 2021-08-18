Elvis Week: Conversations on Elvis feature Priscilla Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week continued at Graceland Tuesday with a special conversation featuring those who knew the King of Rock and Roll best.

Conversations on Elvis featured Priscilla Presley with family friends, and former bandmates.

Priscilla Presley says it’s the fans coming back to Graceland year after year that keep her ex-husband’s legacy alive.

“He was always so caring, so considerate of course. And it’s like the fans are like him to me because they have been gracious. They have been loyal, they have brought their families. They keep coming back and it is just like one big huge family, she said.

There are a number of Elvis Week events leading up to the candlelight vigil Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.