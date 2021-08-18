County leaders call for assistance as Mid-South hospitals reach breaking point amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis metropolitan area is in a COVID-19 crisis.

Leaders in Shelby and DeSoto counties put the call out for help this week as Mid-South hospitals reach the breaking point.

The COVID-19 task force says current projections show the number of hospitalized COVID patients will double by the end of the month and increase six-fold by the end of September. This is a doomsday scenario for hospitals already precariously perched on the edge of collapse.

“Our hospitals are in crisis mode,” said Mark Gardner, president of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors. “They’ve asked for our help.”

DeSoto County is in dire straits. Both hospitals are maxed out with COVID-19 patients. The Board of Supervisors on Monday asked the Mississippi State Department of Health Department and FEMA to open and staff a field hospital.

“Such as the one that has been set up in Jackson to assist Baptist Hospital DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch, because our hospitals are overwhelmed,” Gardner said.

The situation next door in Shelby County is no better. COVID-19 Task Force leader and City of Memphis COO, Doug McGowen, stood before the Memphis City Council Tuesday to deliver a message from hospital leadership.

They say Shelby County needs a universal mask mandate that is countywide in order to slow the spread of the virus. If the surge isn’t stopped, he said doctors will be forced to triage the sick and injured.

“To be clear, we may be unable to provide timely care to everyone and will have to make choices about delivering care to patients based on their probability of survival,” McGowen told city council. The council, even its Republican members, are stunned by Governor Bill Lee’s executive order this week that allows Tennessee parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

“I am astounded at the circumvention of locally elected bodies and basic science for some sort of political agenda. It’s dumbfounding,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle.

Back in DeSoto County, where there were zero beds available in ICU at local hospitals and COVID cases keep rising, the Board of Supervisors also asked the state to set up a COVID-19 testing center.

“It’s taking people days to get a test right now,” said Gardner.

That request’s been approved. The location of the new testing center still has to be figured out. Meantime, DeSoto County waits on its big ask: the emergency field hospital.

“We’re going to check with them every day until we get an answer,” Gardner said.

The city council approved a resolution opposing Lee’s mask order (by a vote of 12-0 with Councilman Worth Morgan abstaining) and urged him not to call a special session even though Shelby County Schools still enforces its mask mandate.

Tennessee speaker Randy McNally, angry at Shelby County Schools, tweeted on Tuesday that the legislature cannot allow the governor’s order to be defied.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.