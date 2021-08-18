Cordova man to be formally indicted for 2021 Olive Branch triple murder

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - It’s not the trial date for Ivan Rodriguez.

It’s simply a court appearance, where he will be formally indicted for the murder of Tommi Lynn Carrier, 40, of Hernando, her boyfriend Tyler Glen Liles, 33, of Ellettsville, Indiana, and Liles’ friend John Lennon Sutherland, 30, of Memphis that occurred on New Year’s Day of this year in Olive Branch.

Some may see it as a light day in court, but for Lea Liles, the mother of Tyler, it’s a must day in court, as she’s been at the courthouse for Rodriguez’s every appearance.

“I like to be present there to be a constant reminder of our lost loved ones,” Liles said.

Ivan Rodriguez, the man charged with killing 3 people in Olive Branch on New Year’s Day, will be formally served an indictment at his court appearance tomorrow. Today, I’m speaking with the mother of one of the victims. That story is at 6 on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/Wb9RnDWTUF — Parker King (@King_Reports) August 18, 2021

The near-nine months waiting for this indictment has been a roller coaster for Liles.

“I have good days, and then there are really bad days. I want to see this through. I will always be there. I will never have something more important to be there as a parent for my son,” she said, holding back tears.

The DeSoto County D.A.’s Office will not issue a statement nor will the circuit clerk release case documents until after the indictment is served on Thursday.

Liles knows this is another step in what could still be a long road ahead, but she and other loved ones of the three are encouraged that justice is on the way.

“Every day that we are about to or we are going to be in court, I’m going to be there, present, outside the court room or inside. It’s extremely important to me.”

In a way, the tragedy of New Year’s Day has brought many who were close to the three victims together, and though Lile’s may be the only representative of those lost in the courtroom on Thursday, she knows she isn’t alone in her quest for justice.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.