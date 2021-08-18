Advertise with Us
Congressman announces federal assistance to Memphis Fire Department

Memphis Fire Department Ambulance
Memphis Fire Department Ambulance
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen made an announcement on Wednesday that the Memphis Fire Department will receive a $327,272 grant through the U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

“I am pleased to see this federal investment in our Memphis Fire Department and know that it will be put to good use to protect Memphis families,” Cohen said.

This grant will be directly awarded to the fire department to enhance their response capabilities and more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

