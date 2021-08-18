The Chicago man killed at a Memphis gas station to be laid to rest today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who was shot and killed at a Kroger Gas station in Memphis will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Alvin Motley’s funeral service will be held in Chicago this afternoon. An unlicensed security guard is accused of killing him at the Kroger gas station on Poplar and Kirby.

Witnesses say the shooting happened after a disagreement over loud music.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is defending Motley’s family in the trial and Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Gregory Livingston is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Motely’s death.

On Tuesday, a judge set his bail for $1.8 million.

Livingston will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 28.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.