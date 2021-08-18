Advertise with Us
Best Life: Advance directives help your loved ones know your burial wishes

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- You plan for big milestones like birthdays, graduations, weddings, but what about for death? If you experience a catastrophic accident or illness that leaves you unconscious or unable to communicate, do your loved ones know what your wishes are? Ivanhoe has details on how you can make sure they do.

In the U.S., it’s a taboo topic to talk about.

“Other cultures talk about dying. It’s a normal thing of life,” explained Pam Wald, a Compassion & Choices supporter.

But not talking about wants and wishes for end-of-life care now, can lead to big problems later. An advance directive is a series of documents that allows a person to express their care wishes and appoint a health care proxy to make decisions on their behalf if they’re unable to. But among terminally ill patients, fewer than 50 percent had advance directives.

So, what should you know about advance directives? Well first, include a living will to decide what medical interventions, such as resuscitation, a feeding tube, or dialysis are acceptable.

Also, states handle advance directives differently, so you may want to consult a lawyer and...

“It’s good to review it every year,” shared Pam.

Since advance directives can be updated or even canceled. This could all help you get the care you deserve.

If you have an advance directive, make sure to give a copy to your doctor and other relevant medical healthcare providers. Between 65 and 76 percent of doctors were not aware some of their patients had an advance directive.

