Argument leaves one dead, another injured in Panola Co. shooting

SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured Monday.

Authorities say they responded to the Sardis area and found two gunshot victims. One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the shooting appears to have occurred after an argument.

Anyone with information on this shooting are asked to call the Panola County Crime-Stoppers at 662-209-2011.

