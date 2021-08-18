Additional suspect charged for firing shots at UofM officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect is behind bars after allegedly firing shots at a University of Memphis police officer last month.

According to an affidavit, Raterrio Laws is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the investigation.

On July 16 police responded to a shooting on Spottswood Avenue where officers say three suspects were attempting to break into vehicles in the area.

The affidavit says when the responding officer ordered the suspects to get on the ground, they allegedly fired shots towards the officer’s vehicle and fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Records show Christian Long and Paul Thomas are also facing charges in this case for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Suspects arrested for shooting at UofM officer (WMC/MPD)

