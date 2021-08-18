Advertise with Us
15-year-old murder suspect arrested at school

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a teen murder suspect Wednesday at school.

According to the Marshals Service, a 17-year-old boy was shot last Saturday on Olive Avenue near Trigg. Police say the victim ended up near BB King and Union Avenue where he was pronounced dead.

A second-degree murder warrant was issued for a 15-year-old boy, and the case was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the task force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team found the teen Wednesday at a Memphis area high school. He was arrested without incident, according to a news release.

