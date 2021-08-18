15-year-old murder suspect arrested at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a teen murder suspect Wednesday at school.

According to the Marshals Service, a 17-year-old boy was shot last Saturday on Olive Avenue near Trigg. Police say the victim ended up near BB King and Union Avenue where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are on the scene with a shooting victim at S. B B King Blvd and Union Ave. The passenger of the vehicle was located suffering from GSWs. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting occurred in the area of Trigg and Olive.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2021

A second-degree murder warrant was issued for a 15-year-old boy, and the case was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the task force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team found the teen Wednesday at a Memphis area high school. He was arrested without incident, according to a news release.

