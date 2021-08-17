Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to spotlight some music events happening in Memphis this weekend, including the Black Love Live – All Black Affair Sunday, August 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m at Class Soulz.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Cover charge returns to Beale Street amid pandemic surge
911
Crittenden County communications center struck by lightning; 911 calls routed to West Memphis
Mobile food and backpack drive thru
Memphis Health Center gives food, backpacks during annual community event