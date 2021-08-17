Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.

More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive tests comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

DeSoto County requests state-run COVID-19 testing site and field hospital
Pediatric ICU beds over 75 percent full in Tennessee, according to new report
Pediatric ICU beds over 70 percent full in Tennessee, according to state report
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti