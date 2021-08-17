Advertise with Us
Tennessee state representative calls on faith leaders in vaccination push(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Representative G. A. Hardaway talked with faith leaders of the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association about what they can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Give them a sense of urgency of responding to that challenge so that we can save lives,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway was joined by doctors with the ShotRx Vaccination Clinic and expressed he’d like to see vaccination events and congregations get educated about the virus and the vaccine.

This push is a partnership that includes the Southern Heritage Classic, the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, and the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Minority Health and Disparities.

“It’s being that trusted messenger that brings that extra level of influence, that extra level of responsibly that only black preachers got,” Hardaway said.

After hearing from Hardaway, one of the pastors who is a second cancer survivor volunteered to receive his third booster shot.

“Since I’m cancer-free and then I might be at risk, so I went ahead and got this shot so that my system can be accepted,” said Pastor Willie Davis with Rocky Branch Church in Charleston, Mississippi.

Davis and Hardaway both expressed how important it is to lead by example, especially since children 12 and younger can not get vaccinated.

“I want to take this back as a mentor to the children and the school to encourage them that everybody will be safe,” Davis said.

