Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TBI investigating after suspect killed by Shelby County deputy

TBI investigating after suspect killed by Shelby County deputy
TBI investigating after suspect killed by Shelby County deputy(Source: WMC)
By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a fatal shooting involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with the multi-agency gang unit.  

The shooting happened at the Robinhood Park Apartments.  Sheriff’s deputies, TBI agents, and Memphis police converged on an East Memphis apartment complex after a sheriff’s deputy shot 26-year-old Antonio Jackson.

“He just takes care of his kids. He takes care of his family and he’s gone,” said Antonio Jackson’s sister, Misha Jackson.

Antonio Jackson’s sister was highly emotional outside the hospital when talking about the loss of her brother.

Investigators say the multi-agency gang unit was at the apartment complex around noon doing an investigation. Investigators say deputies made contact with Antonio Jackson who was the driver of a car.

In a news release, the TBI said, “The preliminary investigation shows, as they approached, the driver accelerated toward an officer, striking him.”

“So, to prevent this deadly attack, our deputy shot at the driver. The driver was transported in critical condition to a hospital,” said Lt. Dallas Wolfe with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Jackson died at Regional One Medical Center.  Investigators say the sheriff’s deputy who fired the shot has non-life-threatening injuries. That officer’s name has not been released.

Initially, there was confusion over whether a child was actually shot. Sheriff’s investigators say no child was shot.

The sheriff’s office would not say exactly why the multi-agency gang unit was at the apartment complex.

TBI is now investigating the shooting at the request of the Shelby County district attorney.

The Memphis Police Department sent out a tweet, making it clear that its officers were not involved in the shooting. Memphis police officers were called after the incident to secure the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Violent weekend in Memphis leaves 5 dead
Another violent night, 4 killed in a span of hours
Demonstrators lined a street in Covington, Tennessee Monday, Aug. 16 protesting the new mask...
Parents protest school mask mandate in Tipton County
Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning
KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning

Latest News

Tennessee reports more hospitilizations in August than entire pandemic
Executive order gives Tennessee parents power to bypass masking in schools
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially...
Special prosecutor assigned to Gregory Livingston murder case
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community