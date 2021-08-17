TBI investigating after suspect killed by Shelby County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a fatal shooting involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with the multi-agency gang unit.

The shooting happened at the Robinhood Park Apartments. Sheriff’s deputies, TBI agents, and Memphis police converged on an East Memphis apartment complex after a sheriff’s deputy shot 26-year-old Antonio Jackson.

“He just takes care of his kids. He takes care of his family and he’s gone,” said Antonio Jackson’s sister, Misha Jackson.

Antonio Jackson’s sister was highly emotional outside the hospital when talking about the loss of her brother.

Investigators say the multi-agency gang unit was at the apartment complex around noon doing an investigation. Investigators say deputies made contact with Antonio Jackson who was the driver of a car.

In a news release, the TBI said, “The preliminary investigation shows, as they approached, the driver accelerated toward an officer, striking him.”

“So, to prevent this deadly attack, our deputy shot at the driver. The driver was transported in critical condition to a hospital,” said Lt. Dallas Wolfe with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Jackson died at Regional One Medical Center. Investigators say the sheriff’s deputy who fired the shot has non-life-threatening injuries. That officer’s name has not been released.

Initially, there was confusion over whether a child was actually shot. Sheriff’s investigators say no child was shot.

The sheriff’s office would not say exactly why the multi-agency gang unit was at the apartment complex.

TBI is now investigating the shooting at the request of the Shelby County district attorney.

The Memphis Police Department sent out a tweet, making it clear that its officers were not involved in the shooting. Memphis police officers were called after the incident to secure the scene.

