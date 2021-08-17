Advertise with Us
Stax Music Academy launches fundraiser to help with student tuition

Stax Music Academy
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Music Academy hopes to raise $50,000 in the coming months to help students with tuition.

SMA launched its #MusicMustContinue fundraising campaign this month. It continues through September.

The school says it costs $10,000 per year per student for music education and creative youth programming, including professional mental wellness counseling, but parents never pay more than $1,000. Many students receive need-based discounts and pay only $2000 per year, but SMA says no child is ever turned away because of financial limitations.

In 2020, SMA started the #MusicMustContinue fundraiser to answer a need after families were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, more than 90 percent of its students applied and qualified for scholarship funding, significantly more than the 50 to 60 percent in years past.

“Because we are committed to serving every student no matter their financial situation, we are calling on donors to support this campaign because every young person deserves a space to be supported, creative, and prepared for success as an adult,” reads a news release from SMA.

Click here to donate.

The academy is also asking from help from corporate and individual sponsors to help reach the $50,000 goal.

To become a sponsor, click here to email Candace Lester.

