Shelby County sets another record with latest weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate

Shelby County set a new record for weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate for the second week in a row.

The county hit 21.3 percent for the week ending Aug. 7. That tops the previous week’s 19.6.

Previously, Shelby County recorded its highest weekly test positivity rate at 17.8 percent for the week ending Jan. 2.

The latest data from the Shelby County Health Department shows 7,628 active cases with 504 new cases reported Tuesday.

Children 17 and younger represent 24 percent of active cases, the highest percentage among any age group right now.

Shelby County has recorded 115,471 cases and 1,778 deaths -- no additional deaths in recent days -- since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, more than 350,000 people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated with nearly 92,000 partially vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.

