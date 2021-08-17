Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County sets another record with latest weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate
Shelby County weekly test positivity rate(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County set a new record for weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate for the second week in a row.

The county hit 21.3 percent for the week ending Aug. 7. That tops the previous week’s 19.6.

Previously, Shelby County recorded its highest weekly test positivity rate at 17.8 percent for the week ending Jan. 2.

The latest data from the Shelby County Health Department shows 7,628 active cases with 504 new cases reported Tuesday.

Shelby County active cases by age as of Aug. 17, 2021
Shelby County active cases by age as of Aug. 17, 2021(SCHD)

Children 17 and younger represent 24 percent of active cases, the highest percentage among any age group right now.

Shelby County has recorded 115,471 cases and 1,778 deaths -- no additional deaths in recent days -- since the start of the pandemic.

Find more data on COVID-19 in Shelby County here.

As of Tuesday, more than 350,000 people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated with nearly 92,000 partially vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.

Find a vaccination location near you here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Municipal schools in Shelby County requiring permission to opt out of mask wearing
Tennessee sending National Guard to hospitals across the state to help with staffing
Executive order gives Tennessee parents power to bypass masking in schools