Shelby County parents weigh in on governor’s executive order on masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been just over a week since the Shelby County Health Department mandated masks for kids in schools.

Now, parents are sharing their thoughts on Governor Bill Lee’s executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks at schools.

Masks were officially optional in Shelby County Municipal Schools Tuesday.

“I don’t think anything should be forced on anybody,” said Collierville parent Candice Busby.

Many parents with children at Collierville Elementary were glad about Lee’s executive order, allowing them to opt out of masks in schools.

“Personally, we were not for masks. We thought it always should’ve been a choice for the parents. So, we’re in agreeance with it,” said Michael Vann, a Collierville parent.

“I felt like it’s good that the parents could decide for their own kids because it’s affecting every parent and every child differently,” said Collierville parent Katie Richins.

Other parents say they supported the mask mandate issued by the Shelby County Health Department.

“I think it was to protect not only the students but the teachers as well. My heart goes out to any teacher that has to deal with difficult parents not wanting their kids to not wear a mask,” said one parent.

Online, parents remain divided on the issue.

One person commented on Millington Municipal Schools Facebook page saying, “We should all support keeping our children safe by wearing masks and by following all of the CDC and Shelby County Health Department recommendations.”

Another person left a comment on a Bartlett school board member’s page saying, “I am very concerned with this variant affecting kids more than previous variants.”

All Shelby County Municipal School Districts are requiring parents to formally give their child permission to go without a mask.

