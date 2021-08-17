Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responding to governor’s order on school masks

Health officials urging for children to wear masks in schools and other public places.
Health officials urging for children to wear masks in schools and other public places.(WECT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission Black Caucus is responding to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of mandatory masks at school.

The group called a news conference for 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Building.

On Monday, Lee declined a request from Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton for a special session targeting school mask orders but announced Executive Order No. 84, which he says gives parents the ultimate decision-making for their children’s health and well-being.

Reaction to the governor’s order is split down party lines with Republicans expressing thanks for giving parents to ability to choose and Democrats criticizing Lee and citing increasing COVID-19 cases among children.

Watch a stream of the news conference here at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Demonstrators lined a street in Covington, Tennessee Monday, Aug. 16 protesting the new mask...
Parents protest school mask mandate in Tipton County
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

I-40 bridge
Infrastructure bill would provide billions for the Mid-South
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she plans to appeal the decision of a...
AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case
Tennessee lawmakers react to calls for special session on mask mandates
President Joe Biden
“This isn’t about politics,” President Biden addresses Tenn. mask protestors