Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responding to governor’s order on school masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission Black Caucus is responding to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of mandatory masks at school.

The group called a news conference for 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Building.

On Monday, Lee declined a request from Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton for a special session targeting school mask orders but announced Executive Order No. 84, which he says gives parents the ultimate decision-making for their children’s health and well-being.

Reaction to the governor’s order is split down party lines with Republicans expressing thanks for giving parents to ability to choose and Democrats criticizing Lee and citing increasing COVID-19 cases among children.

