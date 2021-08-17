Advertise with Us
Rain chances on the rise, heating up this weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but a few showers will pop-up this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be after 11 am, so you may see some downpours during your lunch hour. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 89 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Our best chance for rain will be on Thursday with on and off rain all day. Some rain may also linger into Friday, especially in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with just pop-up showers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with high humidity. The heat index will be around 100 this weekend.

