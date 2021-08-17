Rain chances go up the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy through sunset with a stray downpour possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s. Winds will remain north at 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with some rain or thunder possible before sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms. A few could be strong with gusty wind. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

LATE WEEK: Expect more scattered showers or storms Thursday at times with a few showers possible into Friday. It won’t be a wash-out either day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and then upper 80s to near 90 Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with just a stray pop-up shower in the each afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s with high humidity.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.