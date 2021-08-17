Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
The Biden administration is expected to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans.
US to recommend booster shots
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons