Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pediatric ICU beds over 75 percent full in Tennessee, according to state report

The state is also reporting 149,570 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-17 years old.
Pediatric ICU beds over 75 percent full in Tennessee, according to new report
Pediatric ICU beds over 75 percent full in Tennessee, according to new report(Will Thomas)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 76 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full, according to a new report from the Tennessee State Health Department.

The state is reporting that 53 kids are in the hospital statewide. 15 kids of those kids are in the ICU and 7 are on ventilators.

The state is also reporting 149,570 cases of COVID-19 among children 0-17 years old.

Children represent 15.7% of cumulative cases of all ages, with most cases among 14-18 year olds. The week of 8/1/2021, there were 5,054 child cases, comprising 21.4% of all cases. The week of 8/8/2021, there were 7,801 child cases, comprising 27.2% of all cases.

New vaccinations statewide with all ages up 9,176 since last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate
Shelby County sets another record with latest weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus offers support to anyone interested in challenging Gov. Lee’s order on school masks
Security guard charged with killing man in court
Attorneys discussing bond for security guard charged with killing man
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order