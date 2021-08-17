Advertisement

Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined

(Smith, Courtney | WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after Gov. Bill Lee gave Tennessee parents the chance to opt their children out of mandatory masks in schools, the parents of nearly 1,000 students in Collierville have done exactly that.

A spokesperson with Collierville Schools reported 972 students opted out Tuesday. There are currently 8,710 students enrolled in the district.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, 972 students in Collierville Schools are opted out of mandatory masks.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, 972 students in Collierville Schools are opted out of mandatory masks.(Collierville Schools)

According to the spokesperson, there are also currently 241 students now quarantined after the first week of schools during which masks were mandatory by way of a Shelby County health directive though the district did not enforce it on the first day of school. That same day, parents protested the mask mandate outside school headquarters.

According to Collierville Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, there are active cases among 42 students and five staff members. Since the school year started Aug. 9, there have been cases in 72 students and seven staff members.

See a breakdown of cases by school here.

