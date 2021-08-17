Municipal schools in Shelby County requiring permission to opt out of mask wearing

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Municipal schools across Shelby County are reacting Governor Bill Lee’s executive order which gives parents the right to choose if their child should mask up at school.

Shelby County Schools says it will continue to follow the Shelby County Health Department’s guidance. Masks will still be required for all students. Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says School Board Members are consulting with its General Counsel to review the legalities of the governor’s executive order.

Arlington Community Schools says parents can choose to allow their child not to wear a mask, but parents will be required to fill out a form. Families will have to fill out a separate form for each child. The School district also says not wearing a mask puts children at a greater risk of being identified as a close contact with someone who tests positive, which means the child is more likely to have to quarantine.

Collierville Schools says parents will need to email or write a note to their child’s first teacher of the school day if they want to opt out of mask wearing.

Lakeland Schools says parents can email their child’s teachers and/administrators to opt out of mask wearing. The district says any student who is not wearing a mask will need to quarantine if they are closer than six feet to an individual that tests positive for more than 15 minutes.

Millington Municipal Schools says it will adhere to Governor Lee’s executive order, but all teachers, staff, and visitors will still be required to wear masks in school buildings.

Germantown Schools is requiring families to fill out a form to opt out of mask wearing. All adults and staff members will be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

Bartlett City Schools says it is still under the Shelby County Health Department’s mask mandate. Any parent or guardian who wants to opt out will need to provide written consent to their child’s school.

