Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Zoo opens weekly vaccination site

Memphis Zoo opens weekly vaccination site
Memphis Zoo opens weekly vaccination site(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Memphis Zoo opened a weekly vaccination site outside its gates.

The zoo will open the site every Tuesday this month, the day Tennesseans can enjoy the zoo for free.

Action News 5 talked to a father who brought his son to the zoo after school.

“I came to check on the place, it is open place, open surrounding. The times are really good too, to six. My son’s school is going to finish in about half an hour, so he can come after school and get the vaccination. I don’t have to wait in line or get an appointment. I think it is a very good place,” said Hitesh Sanbhu, who’s getting his son vaccinated at Memphis Zoo.

The vaccine clinic at the Memphis Zoo opened at 2 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
Shelby County weekly test positivity rate
Shelby County sets another record with latest weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Mississippi is No. 3 per capita in mortality from COVID, per CDC data
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus