BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Police and firefighters are evacuating people from their homes after a gas leak in a Bartlett neighborhood.

It’s happening in the area of Windersville Dr. and Earlynn Dr.

Warning:

I was just informed that there is a large gas leak in the area of Windersville and Earlynn. We are evacuating the area at this time. MLGW is in route and BPD/BFD are evacuating and blocking off the area. — Bartlett Police (@BARTLETTPOLICE) August 17, 2021

Police say MLGW is in route.

Stick with Action News 5 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.