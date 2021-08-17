Advertise with Us
A few downpours today & more rain tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be very similar to yesterday with a few downpours in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will arrive in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few downpours in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Winds: will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog possible and lows near 70 along with northeasterly winds at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Our best chance for rain will be on Thursday with on and off rain all day. Some rain may also linger into Friday, especially in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with just pop-up showers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with high humidity. The heat index will be around 100 this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

