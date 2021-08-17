Executive order gives Tennessee parents power to bypass masking in schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee parents who don’t want their children to mask up in the classroom can opt out of mask mandates.

Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order Monday, August 16, and now parents, politicians, and physicians are sounding off about it.

Republican state lawmakers wanted Lee to call a special session to talk about getting rid of mask mandates. The governor chose this option instead, saying it eliminates the need for the legislature to come back to Nashville.

“Local decision making is very important, and individual decision-making by a parent on issues involving the health and well-being of a child is the most important,” Lee said during his news conference

Lee’s action gives parents, not school districts or health departments, the final say if a child should wear a mask in class.

“No one cares more about the health and well-being of a child than that child’s parent,” said the governor.

Lee’s announcement signaled victory for parents protesting the Tipton County school system’s mask mandate on Monday.

“For some of us, it’s not about the mask and whether to wear the mask or not wear the mask. It’s about our freedoms and our rights as humans,” said nurse and mother Ashley McCaskill.

But other moms, dads, and educators are angry and frightened.

