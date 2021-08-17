Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Executive order gives Tennessee parents power to bypass masking in schools

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee parents who don’t want their children to mask up in the classroom can opt out of mask mandates.

Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order Monday, August 16, and now parents, politicians, and physicians are sounding off about it.

Republican state lawmakers wanted Lee to call a special session to talk about getting rid of mask mandates. The governor chose this option instead, saying it eliminates the need for the legislature to come back to Nashville.

“Local decision making is very important, and individual decision-making by a parent on issues involving the health and well-being of a child is the most important,” Lee said during his news conference

Lee’s action gives parents, not school districts or health departments, the final say if a child should wear a mask in class.

“No one cares more about the health and well-being of a child than that child’s parent,” said the governor.

Lee’s announcement signaled victory for parents protesting the Tipton County school system’s mask mandate on Monday.

“For some of us, it’s not about the mask and whether to wear the mask or not wear the mask. It’s about our freedoms and our rights as humans,” said nurse and mother Ashley McCaskill.

But other moms, dads, and educators are angry and frightened.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Violent weekend in Memphis leaves 5 dead
Another violent night, 4 killed in a span of hours
Demonstrators lined a street in Covington, Tennessee Monday, Aug. 16 protesting the new mask...
Parents protest school mask mandate in Tipton County
Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning
KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning

Latest News

8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Shelby County School District still enforcing mask mandate following governor’s new executive order
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist