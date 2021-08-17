Death investigation underway after two people shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Memphis.

Memphis police say the two people were shot and pronounced dead at a residence on Carnes Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Carnes. Two individuals have been shot and pronounced deceased. The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at this point. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 17, 2021

