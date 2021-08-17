Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Death investigation underway after two people shot in Memphis

Death investigation underway after two people shot in Memphis
Death investigation underway after two people shot in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Memphis.

Memphis police say the two people were shot and pronounced dead at a residence on Carnes Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Memphis Zoo opens weekly vaccination site
Memphis Zoo opens weekly vaccination site
Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
Stax Music Academy
Stax Music Academy launches fundraiser to help with student tuition
Shelby County parents weigh in on governor’s executive order on masks
Shelby County parents weigh in on governor’s executive order on masks