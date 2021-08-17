Death investigation underway after two people shot in Memphis
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Memphis.
Memphis police say the two people were shot and pronounced dead at a residence on Carnes Avenue.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
