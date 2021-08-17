Attorneys discussing bond for security guard charged with killing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge could decide whether to give bond to a gas station security guard charged with murdering an unarmed man.

Gregory Livingston is back in court Tuesday. He’s accused of shooting and killing Alvin Motley, a Black man who was visiting Memphis when he was killed.

Motley’s funeral is set for Wednesday in his hometown of Chicago with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering his eulogy.

Motley’s family, now represented by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, believes the shooting was racially-motivated.

Livingston is represented by two high-profile attorneys -- Leslie Ballin and Steve Farese. Ballin spoke to Action News 5 Monday saying this was not a racially-motivated shooting and cast doubt on what investigators believe led to the shooting -- an argument over loud music.

A special prosecutor from Nashville is assigned to the case after Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich recused her office, saying one of her investigators works for the same company that employed Livingston.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

