Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Attorneys discussing bond for security guard charged with killing man

Security guard charged with killing man in court
Security guard charged with killing man in court
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge could decide whether to give bond to a gas station security guard charged with murdering an unarmed man.

Gregory Livingston is back in court Tuesday. He’s accused of shooting and killing Alvin Motley, a Black man who was visiting Memphis when he was killed.

Motley’s funeral is set for Wednesday in his hometown of Chicago with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering his eulogy.

Motley’s family, now represented by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, believes the shooting was racially-motivated.

Livingston is represented by two high-profile attorneys -- Leslie Ballin and Steve Farese. Ballin spoke to Action News 5 Monday saying this was not a racially-motivated shooting and cast doubt on what investigators believe led to the shooting -- an argument over loud music.

A special prosecutor from Nashville is assigned to the case after Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich recused her office, saying one of her investigators works for the same company that employed Livingston.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus offers support to anyone interested in challenging Gov. Lee’s order on school masks
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order
Shelby County Commission Black Caucus responds to Lee's executive order
Bottom Line: Is it time to replace your bike helmet?
Bottom Line: Is it time to replace your bike helmet?
Bottom Line: Is it time to replace your bike helmet?
Bottom Line: Is it time to replace your bike helmet?