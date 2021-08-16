Advertise with Us
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people went to the hospital Monday after falling from a bucket lift more than 100 feet in the air.

According to the police department, two billboard workers fell around 11:45 a.m. near Shelby Oaks Drive and Sycamore View Drive.

Police estimate the workers fell up to 200 feet.

Both went to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

