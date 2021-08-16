Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people went to the hospital Monday after falling from a bucket lift more than 100 feet in the air.

According to the police department, two billboard workers fell around 11:45 a.m. near Shelby Oaks Drive and Sycamore View Drive.

Police estimate the workers fell up to 200 feet.

Both went to the hospital in critical condition.

