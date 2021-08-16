West Memphis Schools take safety precautions as students head back to class today

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Today students in West Memphis return to class, and the district has announced several COVID-19 safety protocols to keep outbreaks at bay.

All students and staff will be required to wear a mask.

The district says if masks are worn at school and on buses, many students will not be required to quarantine if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Jon Collins says he’s hopeful a high vaccination rate will help curb the number of students potentially impacted by COVID-19.

As of last week, Collins says 76% of employees are fully vaccinated.

The school district is also giving families the option to learn virtually this school year.

