Showers possible every day this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but some areas in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi may encounter patchy fog. A weather system will sit over the Mid-South for the next few days, which will bring a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay below 90 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% showers. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: East 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoons. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Our best chance for rain will be on Thursday with rain likely in the morning and afternoon. Some rain may also linger into Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and then upper 80s to near 90 Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with just pop-up showers in the afternoons. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with high humidity.

