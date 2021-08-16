Advertise with Us
Shelby County School District still enforcing mask mandate following governor’s new executive order


By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County School District said Monday it will continue to enforce a mask mandate following the governor’s executive latest executive order.

Executive Order 84 allows parents to opt their child out of a local mask mandate required by a school or health board.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the school district is consulting with its general counsel to explore and review the legalities of Governor Bill Lee’s executive order. He said in the meantime, in alignment with the Shelby County Health Department Order No. 24, masks will be required for all employees, students, and visitors who enter schools and district offices.

See the statement from the school district below:

“Board Members and Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray are consulting with our General Counsel to explore and review the legalities of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 84. In the meantime and in alignment with the Shelby County Health Department Order No. 24, masks will be required for all employees, students, and visitors who enter schools and District offices.”

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
