Shelby County averaging more than 600 new COVID-19 cases per day

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 598 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a day after recording one of the highest daily increases since January.

No new deaths were reported Monday. There have been 114,967 cases and 1,778 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

It’s not immediately clear how many active cases there are in the county because the Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 data dashboard has been down for several days. We’re reached out for updated totals.

The county’s current seven-day case average is 627 per day.

As of Monday, 37.3 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated with another 9.7 percent partially vaccinated. More than 13,000 doses were administered in the last week -- an average of about 1,868 per day.

The county is at 62.9 percent of its goal to vaccinate 700,000 people.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is giving a briefing at 11 a.m. in Nashville. Watch live here as it happens.

