Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gregory Livingston, the security guard accused of murdering a man at a Kroger gas station, has retained two high-profile defense attorneys.

Livingston has hired attorneys Leslie Ballin and Steve Farese.

Livingston appeared in court Monday with Ballin, who cast doubt on what investigators say led to the shooting: an argument over loud music.

“This goes way beyond loud music,” said Ballin.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Motley with a lit cigarette and a can of beer in his hand as he approached Livingston, who was working security at the Kroger gas station on Poplar and Kirby Parkway.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Motley’s family, believes the August 7 shooting was racially motivated.

Crump says it resembles other shootings of black men across the country in previous years, including the 2012 shooting death of Jordan Davis in Jacksonville, Florida.

“They wanted to impose their will to say ‘black people obey me. And if you don’t obey me, I’m going to kill you,’” Crump said.

But Ballin says the facts don’t show race played any factor.

“If there are facts that speak to this being a racial event, teach me, let me know,” said Ballin. “I don’t know of any right now. It so happens that the deceased is African American and our client is white. Beyond that, if there are any other facts that talk to this being a racially motivated offense, let me know.”

Ballin says Livingston was defending himself.

“Our client was charged with the responsibility of protecting customers at his place of employment. He was absolutely doing his job at the time of the event and was protecting himself,” said Ballin.

Ballin says in addition to surveillance video, he hopes to hear audio captured before the shooting.

“I’m hopeful that there’s audio too, because I believe that audio is important to us as to what was said about things other than loud music,” said Ballin.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk was appointed as the special prosecutor to handle the case.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich recused her office after discovering a potential conflict with one of her investigators.

Ballin asked the judge for time to be able to talk with Funk.

Livingston will be back in court Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Motley’s funeral is set for Wednesday in his hometown of Chicago. The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver his eulogy.

