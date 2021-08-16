Security guard accused of killing man at Kroger gas station in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The security guard accused of murdering a man at a Kroger gas station in Memphis will appear before a judge this morning.

Gregory Livingston is accused of shooting and killing Alvin Motley on August 7.

Motley was visiting Memphis at the time. According to court documents, witnesses say Livingston fired his gun after an argument with Motley over loud music.

Livingston is charged with second degree murder.

According to state records, Livingston was not licensed in Tennessee even though the state requires armed guards to be licensed.

This case is gaining national attention. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family of Alvin Motley.

During a press conference last week, Motley’s family made it clear they want accountability from both Kroger and the justice system.

“My brother meant everything to me and now what am I going to do? I don’t have him no more. I don’t know what to do,” said Tasheta Motley, Alvin Motley’s sister.

Kroger says the company that employed Livingston is Allied Universal. However a spokesperson with Allied universal says a a subcontractor hired him.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich has recused her office from the case because an investigator works for the same company Livingston worked for.

Gregory Livingston is scheduled to meet in court with his attorney at 9:00 a.m.

Stick with Action News 5 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.