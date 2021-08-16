Advertise with Us
Rev. Al Sharpton to give Alvin Motley’s eulogy at Illinois funeral

Special prosecutor assigned to case after DA recuses office
Alvin Motley
Alvin Motley(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Alvin Motley, a man who was shot and killed by a security guard in Memphis after witnesses say the two argued over loud music.

The funeral is Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Motley’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He was visiting Memphis at the time of his death.

According to a police report, Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at the Kroger gas station near Poplar and Kirby when the shooting occurred.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich has recused her office from prosecuting the case because one of her investigators also works for the same company that employed Livingston.

Weirich’s office announced Monday District Attorney General Glenn Funk of Nashville is appointed a special prosecutor in the case.

Motley’s family is now represented by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump who believes the shooting was racially motivated.

