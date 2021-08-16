Rain chances will increase by midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After fog for a few areas this morning, many locals have broken out in sunshine. There could be a few showers this afternoon as a weather system will sit over the Mid-South for the next few days. This will keep daily chances of scattered showers with the best chances for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Clouds and rain chances will keep high temperatures below 90 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers and lows near 71 degrees. Winds will be out of the east 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoons. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Our best chance for rain will be on Thursday with rain likely in the morning and afternoon. Some rain may also linger into Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and then upper 80s to near 90 Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with just pop-up showers in the afternoons. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with high humidity.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.