Rain chances go up some by mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy this evening with an isolated downpour in one or two spots. Temperatures will fall into the 70s after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds. Most areas will remain dry. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Winds north at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Our best chance for rain will be on Thursday with rain likely in the morning or early afternoon. Some showers may also linger into Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and then upper 80s to near 90 Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with just a stray pop-up shower in the each afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s with high humidity.

