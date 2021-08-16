Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson and Joe Birch
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder spoke about hospital capacity and provided insight into monoclonal antibody treatment for patients that are COVID-19 positive.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Violent weekend in Memphis leaves 5 dead
Another violent night, 4 killed in a span of hours
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
Demonstrators lined a street in Covington, Tennessee Monday, Aug. 16 protesting the new mask...
Parents protest school mask mandate in Tipton County
Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning
KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning
Larry Veasley mug
Police arrest man for drag racing

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Shelby County averaged more than 600 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last week.
Shelby County averaging more than 600 new COVID-19 cases per day
Best Life: Know how to spot the symptoms of heart failure
Best Life: Know how to spot the symptoms of heart failure