Pop-up vaccination clinics were seen across Memphis on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites were seen across Memphis Sunday, as part of a more community-oriented approach to promote more people getting the shot.

Places like the Cottonwood apartment and Cordelia’s Market on Mud island featured food trucks and live music along with vaccinations.

The folks who run the Memphis Community Vaccination Unit say this approach provides a much easier and accessible way for people to receive the vaccine than the larger vaccination sites.

“We are certainly talking to people coming to our community vaccine site who tell us the Delta variant is what has made them decide to get vaccinated, that they say it is much more dangerous, that it’s more transmissible, and they’re happy to be able to get it in a community location,” Healthcare Navigator Manager Kevin Spratlin said.

We’re told there isn’t a goal or minimum number of vaccinations to achieve during these pop-ups.

The goal is to provide a more comfortable approach to those hesitant about taking the vaccine.

