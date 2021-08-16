Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pop-up vaccination clinics were seen across Memphis on Sunday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites were seen across Memphis Sunday, as part of a more community-oriented approach to promote more people getting the shot.

Places like the Cottonwood apartment and Cordelia’s Market on Mud island featured food trucks and live music along with vaccinations.

The folks who run the Memphis Community Vaccination Unit say this approach provides a much easier and accessible way for people to receive the vaccine than the larger vaccination sites.

“We are certainly talking to people coming to our community vaccine site who tell us the Delta variant is what has made them decide to get vaccinated, that they say it is much more dangerous, that it’s more transmissible, and they’re happy to be able to get it in a community location,” Healthcare Navigator Manager Kevin Spratlin said.

We’re told there isn’t a goal or minimum number of vaccinations to achieve during these pop-ups.

The goal is to provide a more comfortable approach to those hesitant about taking the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis
Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis
Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning
KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning
Police lights by night
Man found shot, killed in car
City of Memphis hosts job fair
City of Memphis holds critical job fair

Latest News

Legal expert says businesses, employers and some levels of government can require COVID-19...
Memphis pop-up vaccination site provides more accessibility to city’s Hispanic community
Pop up vaccination clinics
Pop up vaccination clinics
Community oriented approach to vaccines
Community oriented approach to vaccines
hispanic community and vaccinations
hispanic community and vaccinations